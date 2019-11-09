Dr. Ihab Zaggout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaggout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ihab Zaggout, MD
Overview
Dr. Ihab Zaggout, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin, Piedmont Macon Medical Center, Piedmont Macon North Hospital and Putnam General Hospital.
Locations
Kidney Center of Central Georgia657 Hemlock St Ste 200, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 254-7353
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
- Putnam General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zaggout is an awesome doctor with caring and taking time with you explaining your medical problems and what he can do to help you. Also very compassionate and encouraging.
About Dr. Ihab Zaggout, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1487774303
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
