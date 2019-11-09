Overview

Dr. Ihab Zaggout, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin, Piedmont Macon Medical Center, Piedmont Macon North Hospital and Putnam General Hospital.



Dr. Zaggout works at Kidney Center of Central Georgia in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.