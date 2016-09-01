Dr. Ihab Girgis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girgis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ihab Girgis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ihab Girgis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Shore Heart Group PA1820 State Route 33 Ste 4B, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (609) 971-3300
Shore Heart Group35 Beaverson Blvd Ste 9B, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 262-4262
Shore Heart Group PA9 Mule Rd Ste E1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 281-1101
Southern Ocean Womens Health115 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 971-3300
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
..After researching Dr. Girgis' background and speaking to many others about him, I knew he was the doctor I wanted to implant my defib/pacing device system which all started with an arrhythmia issue of eight years leading me to congestive heart failure...Jersey Shore University hospital was also the place I wanted be as well....I will never forget all the kindness, high quality care and attention everyone involved provided to me..Dr. Girgis, if I could rate you 100 stars I would!!!
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1134109895
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Girgis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girgis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girgis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girgis has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girgis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Girgis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girgis.
