Dr. Ihab Aziz, MD
Overview
Dr. Ihab Aziz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Burbank Office201 S Buena Vista St Ste 305, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 401-1010
-
2
Valencia Office27420 Tourney Rd Ste 200, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 233-8800
-
3
Valley Vascular Associates23911 Calgrove Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 Directions (661) 505-7079
-
4
Valley Vascular Associates16917 ENADIA WAY, Van Nuys, CA 91406 Directions (818) 401-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. Aziz about a month ago and he seemed to know exactly what I was describing and prescribed an Ultrasound in order to exactly pinpoint my problem. The technician who later did my Ultrasound, Gabriel, was exceedingly professional, polite, and explained everything as he did it. So far, I am very likely to refer someone to Dr. Aziz in the future.
About Dr. Ihab Aziz, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Harbor / UCLA
- Usc-Lac
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Ain Shams University
- Vascular Surgery
