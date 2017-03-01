Overview

Dr. Ihab Aziz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Aziz works at Valley Vascular Associates in Burbank, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA, Santa Clarita, CA and Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.