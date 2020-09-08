Dr. Alomari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ihab Alomari, MD
Overview
Dr. Ihab Alomari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cypress, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Locations
Rex Winters M.d.inc10601 Walker St Ste 100, Cypress, CA 90630 Directions (714) 656-2140
Uc Irvine Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-6699Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
University of California Irvine333 City Blvd W Ste 400, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-3868
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very smart, professional and approachable
About Dr. Ihab Alomari, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alomari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alomari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alomari has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alomari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alomari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alomari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alomari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alomari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.