Dr. Igor Zhuravenko, MD
Dr. Igor Zhuravenko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Igor Zhuravenko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn.
Dr. Zhuravenko works at
Locations
-
1
Igny Medical PC
3048 Brighton 1st St Ste 6, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 9:30am - 4:45pm
Friday 9:00am - 8:00pm
Saturday 9:15am - 2:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhuravenko?
Finally i found who I was looking for for our family care?? After my PCP retired, I was desperately looking for a good MD but at no vain...The nurse working with MD Zhuravenko is very professional and accomodating, the doctor himself is very knowledgeable and understanding. It feels like a family there who cares.
About Dr. Igor Zhuravenko, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Uzbek
- 1962438598
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo General Hospital SUNY
- Buffalo General Hospital
- Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University
- Danylo Halytsky Lviv State Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhuravenko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhuravenko accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhuravenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhuravenko works at
Dr. Zhuravenko speaks Polish, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Uzbek.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhuravenko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhuravenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhuravenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhuravenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.