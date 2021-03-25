Overview

Dr. Igor Zakharov, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zakharov works at IDCC Health in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.