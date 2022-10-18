Overview

Dr. Igor Yusupov, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus.



Dr. Yusupov works at AZBSC Spine & Orthopedics in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.