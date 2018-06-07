Overview

Dr. Igor Westra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Supply, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Westra works at RETINA OF COASTAL CAROLINA in Supply, NC with other offices in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.