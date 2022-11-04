Dr. Igor Voskresensky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voskresensky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Voskresensky, MD
Dr. Igor Voskresensky, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1401 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 278-4960
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Dr. Voskresensky has performed several procedures on my legs resulting in positive improvements. I would recommened him to anyone needing vascular treatments. He is also very specific about followup care. He cares about his patients very much.
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
