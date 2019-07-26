See All Vascular Neurologists in Summit, NJ
Dr. Igor Ugorec, MD

Vascular Neurology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Igor Ugorec, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Kaunas Med Institute Kaunas Lithuania and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Ugorec works at Altair Health in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Summit
    11 Overlook Rd Ste 180, Summit, NJ 07901
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  Overlook Medical Center

Cerebrovascular Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Alzheimer's Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Alzheimer's Disease

Cerebrovascular Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Autoimmune Diseases
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Chiari's Deformity
Dementia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus
Low Back Pain
Spine Disorders
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan

    Jul 26, 2019
    Dr. Ugorec was my neurologist while I was being treated for a brain aneurysm at Overlook Hospital. I can't say enough about him. He was always professional, knowledgeable and communicative with my family. I was lucky to have him while I was in the ICU and highly recommend him as a doctor.
    Monica Nagy — Jul 26, 2019
    Specialties
    Vascular Neurology
    35 years of experience
    English
    1790875961
    Fellowship
    Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    University Hospitals Case Western Reserve
    Medical Education
    Kaunas Med Institute Kaunas Lithuania
    Dr. Igor Ugorec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Ugorec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ugorec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ugorec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ugorec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ugorec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

