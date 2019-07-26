Overview

Dr. Igor Ugorec, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Kaunas Med Institute Kaunas Lithuania and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Ugorec works at Altair Health in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.