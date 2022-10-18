Dr. Igor Turok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Turok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Igor Turok, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Turok works at
Locations
Comprehensive Neurology and Pain Center of Connecticut999 Summer St Ste 100, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions
Comprehensive Neurology and Pain Center of CT67 MASONIC AVE, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 626-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Turok is a very capable Dr. Intelligent & compassionate. He will always listen and sincerely wants to help. And he will!! I've been his patient for years. Wouldn't go anywhere else.
About Dr. Igor Turok, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turok works at
Dr. Turok has seen patients for Vertigo, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Turok speaks Russian.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Turok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.