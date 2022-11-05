See All Urologists in Worcester, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Igor Sorokin, MD

Urology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Igor Sorokin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Sorokin works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
    33 Kendall St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-6255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Umass Memorial Medical Center
  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr. Sorokin and staff at UMass were both kind and professional. Dr Sorokin treats you like a human being. He is very approachable and candid regarding your questions and concerns. Not only am I better, but I had a world class experience. I am a healthcare professional at a large institution in Boston, and I am glad we have good people like Dr Sorokin and staff here in Worcester so close to home. I will always recommend Dr. Sorokin.
    Boston Healthcare Professional — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Igor Sorokin, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1972893600
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Igor Sorokin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorokin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sorokin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorokin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorokin works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Sorokin’s profile.

    Dr. Sorokin has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorokin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorokin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorokin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorokin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorokin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

