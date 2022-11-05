Overview

Dr. Igor Sorokin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Sorokin works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.