Overview

Dr. Igor Singer, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of New South Wales, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Singer works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists, PSC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.