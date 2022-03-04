See All Neurologists in Morton Grove, IL
Dr. Igor Rechitsky, MD

Neurology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Igor Rechitsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Irkutskij Gosudarstvennij Medicinskij Universitet.

Dr. Rechitsky works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Morton Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Brachial Plexus Palsy and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    IBJI - Morton Grove
    9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 583-0184

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 04, 2022
    Dr. Rechitsky was very polite and informative. The procedure has discomfort/pain and he carefully explained what was going to happen each time. I was a little apprehensive and he put me right at ease. He fully explained his findings when the procedure was done.
    — Mar 04, 2022
    About Dr. Igor Rechitsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528014065
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Irkutskij Gosudarstvennij Medicinskij Universitet
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Igor Rechitsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rechitsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rechitsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rechitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rechitsky works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Morton Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rechitsky’s profile.

    Dr. Rechitsky has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Brachial Plexus Palsy and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rechitsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rechitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rechitsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rechitsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rechitsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

