Dr. Igor Milosevic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milosevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Milosevic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Igor Milosevic, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Dr. Milosevic works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Surgical Group of Northeast Ohio Ltd.7645 Market St Ste 200, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 726-0156
-
2
Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 480-3488
-
3
Surgical Hospital At Southwood7630 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milosevic?
Dr. Milosevic has done numerous surgeries on my husband and colonoscopies on him and myself. We have never trusted a surgeon as much as we trust him. He will take the time to explain everything to us. He answers all of our questions in depth. My husbands most recent surgery gave us a scare but Dr. Milosevic just patted my shoulder and said, “I’ll take care of him, we’ll get through this.” That was all I needed. HE IS WITHOUT A DOUBT AN AMAZING, KIND AND KNOWS HIS S&@T KINDA DOCTOR!!!
About Dr. Igor Milosevic, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1285941765
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milosevic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milosevic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milosevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milosevic works at
Dr. Milosevic has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milosevic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Milosevic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milosevic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milosevic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milosevic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.