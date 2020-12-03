Dr. Igor Matwijiw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matwijiw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Matwijiw, MD
Overview
Dr. Igor Matwijiw, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Dr. Matwijiw works at
Locations
Christus Health-st Michael2602 Saint Michael Dr Ste 201B, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-5530Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love dr Matt, he’s blunt and to the point. Doesn’t sugar coat anything, tells you what you need to do for your health and figures out ways to help you. Love all of his staff also
About Dr. Igor Matwijiw, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1114911369
Education & Certifications
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matwijiw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matwijiw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matwijiw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matwijiw has seen patients for Overweight, Obesity and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matwijiw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Matwijiw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matwijiw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matwijiw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matwijiw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.