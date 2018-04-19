Overview

Dr. Igor Lobko, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Lobko works at LIJMC - Dept of Cardiology in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.