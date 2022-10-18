See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Igor Reis, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Igor Reis, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Naples, FL. 

Dr. Reis works at Neuroscience and Spine Associates, P.L. in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    N.a.s.a
    877 111th Ave N Ste 1, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 594-8002
  2. 2
    Neuroscience and Spine Associates
    8380 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 320, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 437-1121
  3. 3
    3451 Pine Ridge Rd Bldg 601, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 594-8002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Oct 18, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Levy-Reis for the last 4 1/2 years. I wouldn't think of changing to a different neurologist. He has been the best. He is thoughtful, caring, and a very knowledgeable doctor. He spends approximately 1/2 hour with me every appointment. After one year of seeing a heart specialist for my issues without a diagnosis, I was referred to him. He was able to identify my condition nearly immediately and has been able to get it under control for the last four years. I also never wait more than 5 minutes for an appointment. The office is efficient, returns calls, and is friendly. I would recommend Dr. Levy-Reis to anyone who needs a caring, intelligent neurologist.
    Kathy — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Igor Reis, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629077508
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Igor Reis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reis has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Reis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

