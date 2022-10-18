Dr. Igor Reis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Reis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Igor Reis, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Naples, FL.
Dr. Reis works at
Locations
-
1
N.a.s.a877 111th Ave N Ste 1, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 594-8002
-
2
Neuroscience and Spine Associates8380 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 320, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 437-1121
- 3 3451 Pine Ridge Rd Bldg 601, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 594-8002
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reis?
I have seen Dr. Levy-Reis for the last 4 1/2 years. I wouldn't think of changing to a different neurologist. He has been the best. He is thoughtful, caring, and a very knowledgeable doctor. He spends approximately 1/2 hour with me every appointment. After one year of seeing a heart specialist for my issues without a diagnosis, I was referred to him. He was able to identify my condition nearly immediately and has been able to get it under control for the last four years. I also never wait more than 5 minutes for an appointment. The office is efficient, returns calls, and is friendly. I would recommend Dr. Levy-Reis to anyone who needs a caring, intelligent neurologist.
About Dr. Igor Reis, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1629077508
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reis works at
Dr. Reis has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reis speaks French and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Reis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.