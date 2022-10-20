Dr. Igor Kravets, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kravets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Kravets, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Igor Kravets, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Specialty Care500 Commack Rd Ste 103, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-0580
Stonybrook Dialysis Clinic26 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-0580
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kravets was very thorough. He is both analytical and empathetic. His treatment plan was clear. I felt that I had found the right doctor for my specific issues.
About Dr. Igor Kravets, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
