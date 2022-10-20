Overview

Dr. Igor Kravets, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Kravets works at Advanced Specialty Care in Commack, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.