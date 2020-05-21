See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Igor Koralnik, MD

Neuroimmunology
2 (5)
Overview

Dr. Igor Koralnik, MD is a Neuroimmunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with NCI - NIH

Dr. Koralnik works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group
    259 E Erie St Ste 2200, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 695-7950

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
ImPACT Testing
Evoked Potential Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
ImPACT Testing
Evoked Potential Test

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 21, 2020
    Very kind and empathic
    — May 21, 2020
    About Dr. Igor Koralnik, MD

    • Neuroimmunology
    • English, French
    • 1770525578
    Education & Certifications

    • NCI - NIH
    • Brighman Womens Hosp
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Igor Koralnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koralnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koralnik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koralnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koralnik works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Koralnik’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Koralnik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koralnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koralnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koralnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

