Dr. Igor Koralnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Igor Koralnik, MD is a Neuroimmunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with NCI - NIH
Dr. Koralnik works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Ste 2200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and empathic
About Dr. Igor Koralnik, MD
- Neuroimmunology
- English, French
- 1770525578
Education & Certifications
- NCI - NIH
- Brighman Womens Hosp
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koralnik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koralnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koralnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koralnik speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Koralnik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koralnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koralnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koralnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.