Dr. Kagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Igor Kagan, MD
Overview
Dr. Igor Kagan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Kagan works at
Locations
Seven Oaks Physical Therapy & Fitness Center Inc.141 Triunfo Canyon Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 371-1393
Thousand Oaks Dialysis375 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 100, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 557-1036
Orthodontics La17815 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 757-4520
Warner Center Dialysis21040 Califa St Ste A, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 715-9602
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Igor Kagan, MD
- Nephrology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1245674241
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
