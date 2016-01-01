See All Nephrologists in Westlake Village, CA
Nephrology
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Igor Kagan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Kagan works at West Oaks Orthopaedic Associates in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA, Encino, CA and Woodland Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seven Oaks Physical Therapy & Fitness Center Inc.
    141 Triunfo Canyon Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361
  2. 2
    Thousand Oaks Dialysis
    375 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 100, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
  3. 3
    Orthodontics La
    17815 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316
  4. 4
    Warner Center Dialysis
    21040 Califa St Ste A, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Igor Kagan, MD

    Specialties
    Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1245674241
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kagan has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more.

    Dr. Kagan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

