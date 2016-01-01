Overview

Dr. Igor Kagan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Kagan works at West Oaks Orthopaedic Associates in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA, Encino, CA and Woodland Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.