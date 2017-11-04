See All Gastroenterologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Igor Grosman, DO

Gastroenterology
2.5 (3)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Igor Grosman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and Mount Sinai Brooklyn.

Dr. Grosman works at Igor Grosman DO PC in Bronx, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Triborough GI
    2063A Bartow Ave, Bronx, NY 10475 (347) 762-4315
    Triborough GI
    1517 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 (347) 762-4315
    1674 Sheepshead Bay Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11235 (347) 762-4315

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Constipation
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Esophagitis
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heartburn
Hepatitis C
Hernia
Indigestion
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Viral Hepatitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hiatal Hernia
Reflux Esophagitis
Cirrhosis
Crohn's Disease
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gastroparesis
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Blood Disorders
Bravo pH Testing
Cancer
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholelithiasis
Colorectal Cancer
Dehydration
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
E. coli Food Poisoning
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Giardiasis
Hepatitis A
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Malnutrition
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Nov 04, 2017
    the best DR i have . he takes his time to hear your complaints . he is up to date on whats new in medical field he saved my life .that all i have to say.
    daniel s in brooklyn — Nov 04, 2017
    About Dr. Igor Grosman, DO

    Gastroenterology
    19 years of experience
    English, Russian and Spanish
    1851506869
    Education & Certifications

    North Shore/Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
    Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grosman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grosman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grosman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grosman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grosman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grosman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grosman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grosman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

