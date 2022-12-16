See All Psychiatrists in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Igor Gefter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Igor Gefter, MD

Psychiatry
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Igor Gefter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St Petersburg State Med Academy St Petersburg Russia.

Dr. Gefter works at Wayne Behavioral Service LLC in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Christopher Hannon, NP
Christopher Hannon, NP
8 (10)
View Profile
Dr. M Seplow, MD
Dr. M Seplow, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Helene Miller, MD
Dr. Helene Miller, MD
8 (250)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Wayne Behavioral Service LLC
    401 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 790-9222
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gefter?

    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. Gefter is a very caring, knowledgeable psychiatrist who makes every visit relaxing and full of humorous conversation
    patricia sullivan — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Igor Gefter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Igor Gefter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gefter to family and friends

    Dr. Gefter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gefter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Igor Gefter, MD.

    About Dr. Igor Gefter, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528013547
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bergen Reg Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bergen Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St Petersburg State Med Academy St Petersburg Russia
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SAINT PETERSBURG MEDICAL ACADEMY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Igor Gefter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gefter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gefter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gefter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gefter works at Wayne Behavioral Service LLC in Wayne, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gefter’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gefter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gefter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gefter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gefter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Igor Gefter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.