Dr. Igor Gefter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Igor Gefter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St Petersburg State Med Academy St Petersburg Russia.
Wayne Behavioral Service LLC401 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 790-9222Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Dr. Gefter is a very caring, knowledgeable psychiatrist who makes every visit relaxing and full of humorous conversation
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1528013547
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Bergen Reg Med Center
- Bergen Regional Medical Center
- St Petersburg State Med Academy St Petersburg Russia
- SAINT PETERSBURG MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Psychiatry
