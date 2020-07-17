Dr. Igor Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Urologists
- MN
- Rochester
- Dr. Igor Frank, MD
Dr. Igor Frank, MD
Overview
Dr. Igor Frank, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Other200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8351
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Prostate Removal
- View other providers who treat Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Bladder Scan
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Function Test
- View other providers who treat Bladder Stones
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Hydronephrosis
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urethral Stricture
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Uroflowmetry
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Atony
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Cystectomy
- View other providers who treat Cystotomy
- View other providers who treat Cystourethroplasty With Repair of Bladder Neck With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
- View other providers who treat Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Cancers
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hematologic Problems
- View other providers who treat Hepatobiliary Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Kidney and Ureter Removal
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Removal
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Kidney Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Orchiectomy
- View other providers who treat Orchitis
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
- View other providers who treat Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sperm Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Testicular Atrophy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stones
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
- View other providers who treat Ureteroneocystostomy
- View other providers who treat Urethral Dilation
- View other providers who treat Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vesicoureteral Reflux
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frank?
Outstanding world class urologist for robotic prostatectomy. My surgical experience was truly amazing.
About Dr. Igor Frank, MD
- Urology
- English, Russian
- Male
- 1942280375
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Frank using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frank speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.