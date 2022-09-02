See All Neurosurgeons in Pasadena, CA
Overview

Dr. Igor Fineman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Fineman works at Raymond Neurosurgery and Spine in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raymond Neurosurgery and Spine
    630 S Raymond Ave Unit 301, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 535-9552

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Sep 02, 2022
    Spine Surgery was not taken lightly I suffered for years pulled hamstring etc saw masseuses my chiropractor nothing helped my spine left my spine by approx 13-14 centimeters. It was a surgery that became STAT and got my papers in order to get Medicare disability and accomplished surgery took place 1St week of January 2011. Dr Fineman and Orthopedic doctor Roy Ashford did the impossible so I thought I could walk without pulled hamstring pain my lower spine walking with ease cause I suffered so long since my thirties and they saved my well being etc they have Gods hands and I can’t thank these Genious doctors enough
    Deborah SullivanGarcia — Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Igor Fineman, MD

Specialties

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346250073
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA School Of Engineering & Applied Science
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Igor Fineman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fineman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fineman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fineman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fineman works at Raymond Neurosurgery and Spine in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fineman’s profile.

    Dr. Fineman has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fineman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fineman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fineman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fineman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fineman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

