Dr. Igor DeCastro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Federal University Fluminense / Faculty Of Medicine / Center Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Georgia Neurosurgical Institute840 Pine St Ste 880, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-7092Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Locust Grove3758 Highway 42, Locust Grove, GA 30248 Directions (478) 743-7092
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Dr DeCastro did my neck surgery in 2020 and did a great job.
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Federal University Fluminense / Faculty Of Medicine / Center Of Medical Sciences
- Federal University Fluminense / Faculty Of Medicine / Center Of Medical Sciences
- Neurosurgery
Dr. DeCastro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. DeCastro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. DeCastro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. DeCastro has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. DeCastro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. DeCastro speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. DeCastro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. DeCastro.
