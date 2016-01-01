See All Dermatologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Igor Chaplik, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (78)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Igor Chaplik, DO is a dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He currently practices at Aesthetix Skin and Surgery Center and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Chaplik is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetix Skin and Surgery Center
    4331 N Federal Hwy Ste 400, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 575-5316

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis

Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana

About Dr. Igor Chaplik, DO

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian and Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1952410789
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University of Miami
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 78 ratings
Patient Ratings (78)
5 Star
(64)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(13)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Igor Chaplik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaplik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chaplik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chaplik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chaplik has seen patients for Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaplik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

78 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaplik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaplik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaplik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaplik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.