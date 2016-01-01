Dr. Igor Chaplik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaplik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Chaplik, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Igor Chaplik, DO is a dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He currently practices at Aesthetix Skin and Surgery Center and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Chaplik is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Aesthetix Skin and Surgery Center4331 N Federal Hwy Ste 400, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (305) 575-5316
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Igor Chaplik, DO
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- Male
- 1952410789
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Miami
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Holy Cross Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaplik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaplik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaplik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaplik has seen patients for Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaplik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaplik speaks Russian and Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaplik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaplik.
