Dr. Igor Brondz, MD
Overview
Dr. Igor Brondz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Vinnica State Medical University and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Locations
SSM Health Medical Group400 1st Capitol Dr Ste 201, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 669-2332
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Brondz for several years. He is a kind, patient, and caring doctor with great bed-side manners, while very knowledgeable in his field. I would never want to change from this physician. I would recommend him to anyone looking for an excellent obstetrician/gynecologist
About Dr. Igor Brondz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Vinnica State Medical University
