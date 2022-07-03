Dr. Igor Bilov, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Bilov, DMD
Overview
Dr. Igor Bilov, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from LECOM School of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Bilov works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care at Lakewood Walk5935 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (941) 477-4491Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
BayView Dental Associates2477 Stickney Point Rd Ste 109B, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 800-1453Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate the time he takes to listen to and address my concerns. It never feels like he rushes anything!
About Dr. Igor Bilov, DMD
- Dentistry
- 6 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- Male
- 1710430079
Education & Certifications
- LECOM School of Dental Medicine
