Overview

Dr. Igor Bilov, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from LECOM School of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Bilov works at Dental Care at Lakewood Walk in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.