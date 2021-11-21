Overview

Dr. Igor Belyansky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Belyansky works at Anne Arundel Health Care Services Inc. in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.