Dr. Igor Belyansky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Igor Belyansky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Belyansky works at
Locations
Anne Arundel Health Care Services Inc.2000 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-6699
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
After years of research and pain from a previous hernia mesh surgery, I found an angel - Dr. Belyansky. I was told by two top surgeons that there was no way my mesh could be removed safely. I was told I’d be left with something worse (and worse pain) than what I had with the mesh. I was also having severe autoimmune issues from ASIA and my bodies rejection of the mesh. After the first consult with Dr. Belyansky, I felt like there was hope. He not only heard my story but validated it and said he felt confident that he could safely remove the mesh and his bedside manner is the best of any surgeon I’ve ever met. 5 days ago I had a successful mesh removal surgery with Dr. Belyansky and am in much less pain without the mesh. The surgical pain was more bearable than the mesh pain that I had prior to it. I finally feel like I’m able to heal.
About Dr. Igor Belyansky, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belyansky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belyansky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belyansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belyansky works at
Dr. Belyansky has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belyansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Belyansky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belyansky.
