Dr. Igor Belyansky, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Igor Belyansky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Belyansky works at Anne Arundel Health Care Services Inc. in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Anne Arundel Health Care Services Inc.
    2000 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 481-6699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominoplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Ileus
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 21, 2021
    After years of research and pain from a previous hernia mesh surgery, I found an angel - Dr. Belyansky. I was told by two top surgeons that there was no way my mesh could be removed safely. I was told I’d be left with something worse (and worse pain) than what I had with the mesh. I was also having severe autoimmune issues from ASIA and my bodies rejection of the mesh. After the first consult with Dr. Belyansky, I felt like there was hope. He not only heard my story but validated it and said he felt confident that he could safely remove the mesh and his bedside manner is the best of any surgeon I’ve ever met. 5 days ago I had a successful mesh removal surgery with Dr. Belyansky and am in much less pain without the mesh. The surgical pain was more bearable than the mesh pain that I had prior to it. I finally feel like I’m able to heal.
    About Dr. Igor Belyansky, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497936934
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
