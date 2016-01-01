See All Ophthalmologists in West Chester, PA
Dr. Ignatius Hneleski III, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ignatius Hneleski III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Hneleski III works at Vistarr Laser & Vision Centers in West Chester, PA with other offices in Paoli, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Stye and Excision of Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vistarr Laser & Vision Centers
    845 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 692-8100
  2. 2
    20 PAOLI PIKE, Paoli, PA 19301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 692-8100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Stye
Excision of Chalazion
Floaters
Stye
Excision of Chalazion

Floaters Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ignatius Hneleski III, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790742690
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ignatius Hneleski III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hneleski III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hneleski III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hneleski III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hneleski III has seen patients for Floaters, Stye and Excision of Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hneleski III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hneleski III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hneleski III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hneleski III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hneleski III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.