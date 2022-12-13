Dr. Ignatios Papas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ignatios Papas, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ignatios Papas, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida, Morsani College of Medicine.
Dr. Papas works at
Locations
-
1
Regenexx Tampa Bay8600 Hidden River Pkwy Ste 700, Tampa, FL 33637 Directions (813) 861-2294Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Regenexx Tampa Bay2401 University Pkwy Ste 104, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (727) 591-2784Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Regenexx Tampa Bay100 2nd Ave S Ste 904S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (941) 231-2680Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Regenexx at New Regeneration Orthopedics of Florida1412 Trovillion Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (727) 258-5840Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Papas?
Attentive with excellent bedside manner. Will highly recommend.
About Dr. Ignatios Papas, DO
- Regenerative Medicine
- English
- 1851710925
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- University of South Florida, Morsani College of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Papas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Papas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papas works at
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Papas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.