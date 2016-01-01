See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Ignacio Valdes, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ignacio Valdes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.

Dr. Valdes works at Blue Bonnet Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Bonnet Clinic
    7505 Fannin St Ste 170, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 702-2670
  2. 2
    Danielle Etter Pllc
    4010 Blue Bonnet Blvd Ste 202, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 661-1887

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ignacio Valdes, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760546360
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Pathology and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ignacio Valdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valdes works at Blue Bonnet Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Valdes’s profile.

    Dr. Valdes has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Valdes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

