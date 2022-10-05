Dr. Ignacio Valdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ignacio Valdes, MD
Overview
Dr. Ignacio Valdes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Locations
Glendale Office222 W Eulalia St Ste 211, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 502-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Valdes is an incredible doctor. He is diligent and compassionate. He addresses all concerns and makes patients feel well taken care of. I trusted Dr. Valdes 100% during my pregnancy. I struggle with anxiety and knowing he was my doctor always put my mind at ease. You are in the best hands with him.
About Dr. Ignacio Valdes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1265534580
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
