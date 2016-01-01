Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ignacio Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Ignacio Rodriguez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Ignacio Rodriguez MD PA4850 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 102, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 486-4180
South Florida Ent Associates Inc17190 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 3, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 486-4180
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ignacio Rodriguez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1588676480
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.