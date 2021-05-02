Dr. Ignacio Ripoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ripoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ignacio Ripoll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ignacio Ripoll, MD is a Pulmonologist in Virginia Beach, VA. They completed their fellowship with East Va Med Sch
Dr. Ripoll works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Integrated Medical Services Plc6025 Providence Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Directions (757) 474-7477
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ripoll?
He was my husband's Pulmonologist and now has been mine since 2006. He is honest, takes time with his patients and genuinely cares about there welfare. He is absolutely the best!
About Dr. Ignacio Ripoll, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1760489363
Education & Certifications
- East Va Med Sch
- East Va Med Sch
- St Josephs Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ripoll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ripoll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ripoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ripoll works at
Dr. Ripoll has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ripoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ripoll speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ripoll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ripoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ripoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ripoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.