Dr. Ignacio Montes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ignacio Montes, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with E Va Med Sch|E Va Med Sch|U Hosp Caldas
Dr. Montes works at
Locations
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology4003 Kresge Way Ste 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology1031 New Moody Ln Ste 204, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health La Grange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The very best Dr I have ever had.
About Dr. Ignacio Montes, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1568435204
Education & Certifications
- E Va Med Sch|E Va Med Sch|U Hosp Caldas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Montes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Montes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montes has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montes speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Montes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.