Dr. Ignacio Montes, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ignacio Montes, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with E Va Med Sch|E Va Med Sch|U Hosp Caldas

Dr. Montes works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology
    4003 Kresge Way Ste 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology
    1031 New Moody Ln Ste 204, La Grange, KY 40031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology
    2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Baptist Health La Grange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 07, 2020
The very best Dr I have ever had.
Jo Ann — Dec 07, 2020
Photo: Dr. Ignacio Montes, MD
About Dr. Ignacio Montes, MD

Specialties
  • Medical Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1568435204
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • E Va Med Sch|E Va Med Sch|U Hosp Caldas
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ignacio Montes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Montes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Montes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Montes has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Montes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

