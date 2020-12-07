Overview

Dr. Ignacio Montes, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with E Va Med Sch|E Va Med Sch|U Hosp Caldas



Dr. Montes works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

