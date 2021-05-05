Dr. Ignacio Inglessis-Azuaje, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inglessis-Azuaje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ignacio Inglessis-Azuaje, MD
Overview
Dr. Ignacio Inglessis-Azuaje, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Escuela De Medicina Universidad De Los Andes and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-8052Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Inglessis Is a outstanding physician! From the 1st time I meet him for my office visit he was very friendly and did not rush me out and took his time to explain what was wrong with me to my Daughter and I and to also reassure us that he would do a procedure that would correct my issue, I ended up having the procedure on a emergency basis and everything went great.I would highly recommend Dr.Inglessis if you are looking for a. Cardiologist!
About Dr. Ignacio Inglessis-Azuaje, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134186927
Education & Certifications
- Mass General Hospital
- Escuela De Medicina Universidad De Los Andes
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Inglessis-Azuaje has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inglessis-Azuaje on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Inglessis-Azuaje speaks Spanish.
