Overview

Dr. Ignacio Inglessis-Azuaje, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Escuela De Medicina Universidad De Los Andes and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.



Dr. Inglessis-Azuaje works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.