Dr. Ignacio Coro, MD
Dr. Ignacio Coro, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
Orthopedic Traumatology & Rehab. Center Inc.9950 Sw 40th St, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 551-7340
Great Dr I had a big fracture in my tibia and fibula and he put my bone back in place applying a technique called Aquiles sometimes that bring my bone back to its place without the need of surgery. I still remembering when he told me I give you 99% that you don't need surgery. I went to another orthopedic Dr and told me the same. That happened like 10 years ago I work 13hrs shift and my leg doesn't have any inflammation or pain even after5 days straight of shift walking without stop. I'm very thankful that God put him on my way because thanks him I never have an orthopedic surgery where you can get a lot of complications and I'm pain free greatfull for his knowledge
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
Dr. Coro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Coro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coro.
