Dr. Carrillo-Nunez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ignacio Carrillo-Nunez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ignacio Carrillo-Nunez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They graduated from Med U of Guadalajara and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Rancho Springs Medical Center, St. Mary Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
1
Neuromedical Diagnostic Medical Group18111 Brookhurst St Ste 6200, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-5516
2
St. Mary Neurosciences1050 Linden Ave Fl 2, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 491-9270
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Has been my primary neurologist for the past 10 years. Has always shown me care and respect, which is more than what I can say about my previous doc. Speaks spanish fluently
About Dr. Ignacio Carrillo-Nunez, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1205827201
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Med U of Guadalajara
- Vascular Neurology
Dr. Carrillo-Nunez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrillo-Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrillo-Nunez speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrillo-Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrillo-Nunez.
