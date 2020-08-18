See All Neurologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Ignacio Carrillo-Nunez, MD

Neurology
2.5 (9)
Overview

Dr. Ignacio Carrillo-Nunez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They graduated from Med U of Guadalajara and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Rancho Springs Medical Center, St. Mary Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Carrillo-Nunez works at Dr. Ignacio Carrillo-Nunez in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neuromedical Diagnostic Medical Group
    18111 Brookhurst St Ste 6200, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 378-5516
    St. Mary Neurosciences
    1050 Linden Ave Fl 2, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 491-9270

Hospital Affiliations
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center
  • St. Mary Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 18, 2020
    Has been my primary neurologist for the past 10 years. Has always shown me care and respect, which is more than what I can say about my previous doc. Speaks spanish fluently
    — Aug 18, 2020
    About Dr. Ignacio Carrillo-Nunez, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205827201
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • Med U of Guadalajara
    • Vascular Neurology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.