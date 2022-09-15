See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Riverview, FL
Dr. Ignacio Armas, MD

Gynecology
4 (79)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ignacio Armas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Riverview, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Armas works at Women's Care Florida - Obstetrics & Gynecology in Riverview, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL and Plant City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Care Florida - Obstetrics & Gynecology
    13149 Elk Mountain Dr, Riverview, FL 33579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9019
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Womens Care Florida LLC
    116 Parsons Park Dr # 116, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8423
  3. 3
    Women's Care Florida - Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates
    1503 W Reynolds St, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9018
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Armas?

    Sep 15, 2022
    Dr Armas has always had my trust and respect. He will answer any questions I might have and has many times comforted my fears or concerns. I trust his judgement and recommendations. He not only focuses on gynecological issues he looks at my overall health as well. I had an awful time with menopause and the use of transdermal pellets cured my problem. I have gone to him for years.
    Michelle Taylor — Sep 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ignacio Armas, MD
    About Dr. Ignacio Armas, MD

    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629064696
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ignacio Armas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Armas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Armas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Armas has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Armas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

