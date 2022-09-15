Dr. Ignacio Armas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ignacio Armas, MD
Dr. Ignacio Armas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Riverview, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Women's Care Florida - Obstetrics & Gynecology13149 Elk Mountain Dr, Riverview, FL 33579 Directions (813) 686-9019Tuesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
Womens Care Florida LLC116 Parsons Park Dr # 116, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8423
Women's Care Florida - Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates1503 W Reynolds St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 686-9018Tuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Armas has always had my trust and respect. He will answer any questions I might have and has many times comforted my fears or concerns. I trust his judgement and recommendations. He not only focuses on gynecological issues he looks at my overall health as well. I had an awful time with menopause and the use of transdermal pellets cured my problem. I have gone to him for years.
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1629064696
- University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Medical Center
- University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Medical Center
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Dr. Armas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armas has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Armas speaks Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Armas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.