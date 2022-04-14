See All General Surgeons in Glendale, CA
Dr. Ignacio Acosta, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ignacio Acosta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Acosta works at IGNACIO ACOSTA INC in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1.
    I. Acosta M.d. Inc.
    1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 409, Glendale, CA 91208 (818) 790-8020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Providence Health Plans
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 14, 2022
    I've been a patient of Dr. Acosta's for 20 years. He is the most thorough doctor...he takes all the time you need and answers all your questions. He is very kind and patient. I have never felt rushed. Excellent bedside manor. He will review every lab report, line by line and make certain you understand all the information. His staff has been with him for many years, and they are ALL lovely people. I feel welcome when I enter his office. He is the best surgeon in Southern California!
    About Dr. Ignacio Acosta, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1932145513
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    U Socal Hosp
    Residency
    Meml Hosp
    Internship
    White Plains Hosp
    Medical Education
    U Natl Autonoma of Mex
    Medical Education

