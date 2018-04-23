Dr. Iglal El-Henawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Henawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iglal El-Henawi, MD
Overview
Dr. Iglal El-Henawi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Locations
Anchor Hospice LLC4020 W Florida Ave, Hemet, CA 92545 Directions (951) 765-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's my Dr 7-8 yrs & deserves a higher score than 3.5. After asking my pharmacist, he recommended her.My 1st time I didn't care for her, a personality thing, she was thorough & the staff was great.It took 3 visits before I liked her, just had to get use to her.She has a great memory, even after 6 mos she remembers the last visit.Minus=having to wait a month for an appt.Positive=getting in quickly for emergency unless you should call 911: & you are seen at appt time for the most part.I like her!
About Dr. Iglal El-Henawi, MD
- Hematology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023234812
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Hematology
