Dr. Igal Zuravicky, MD
Overview
Dr. Igal Zuravicky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They graduated from University Of Lausanne / Faculty Of Biology and Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
Capital Cardiology Associates PC7 Southwoods Blvd, Albany, NY 12211 Directions (518) 292-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Igal Zuravicky, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1821090010
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- University Of Lausanne / Faculty Of Biology and Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
