Dr. Igal Staw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Igal Staw, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Staw works at
Locations
Prime Healthcare of Southport LLC2000 Post Rd Ste 202, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 853-1919
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I was experiencing a severe cough with chest congestion that had been worsening after 2 months and no solution from my primary care provider. I could not find any pulmonologists that didn't have a 2 - 3 week backlog for an appointment. But Dr. Staw heard how dire my situation was (the next step was the emergency room) and booked me for that morning. After diagnosing my problem, he gave me several medications that started working immediately and within a few weeks had fully cured me. He followed up with emails (and responded to my emails), on his vacation to boot. I was EXTREMELY happy with his care and would highly recommend.
About Dr. Igal Staw, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1013901602
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
