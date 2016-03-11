Overview

Dr. Iftikhar Syed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Syed works at SCHENECTADY SURGICAL CARE in Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.