Overview

Dr. Iftikhar Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Beverlycare in Montebello, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.