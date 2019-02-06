Overview

Dr. Iftikhar Haq, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from Southeastern University of Health and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Haq works at Haq Medical Center in Palatka, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.