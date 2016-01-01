Dr. Iftikhar Hanif, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iftikhar Hanif, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iftikhar Hanif, MB BS is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Locations
JDCH Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders1150 N 35th Ave Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 768-6599Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
JDCH Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 768-6601Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Iftikhar Hanif, MB BS
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1679574883
Education & Certifications
- St Judes Chldns Rsch Hosp
- Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
- Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
- Dow Med Coll
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Dr. Hanif has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanif speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanif.
