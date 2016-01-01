See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Iftikhar Hanif, MB BS

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Iftikhar Hanif, MB BS is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Hanif works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    JDCH Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 768-6599
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    JDCH Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 768-6601
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Iftikhar Hanif, MB BS

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1679574883
    Education & Certifications

    • St Judes Chldns Rsch Hosp
    • Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
    • Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
    • Dow Med Coll
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

