Offers telehealth
Dr. Iftikhar Chowdhry, MB BS is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Arthritis Centers of Texas712 N Washington Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 823-6503
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Chowdhry?
He was a really good Doctor to me, even that I had just a Basic Health Insurance in Washington State, he took care of me fairly well. It was sad that he departed to Texas.
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1154351054
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Srvs Hosp
- Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore
Dr. Chowdhry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chowdhry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhry has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowdhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.